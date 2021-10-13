Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $14.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 286,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Autolus Therapeutics
Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.