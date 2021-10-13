Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $14.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. 286,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%. Research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $101,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

