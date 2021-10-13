Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Purchases C$10,200.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,179,682 shares in the company, valued at C$6,922,183.76.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 14,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,940.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,940.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,875.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

CVE AU opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$66.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

