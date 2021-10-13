Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $329.37

Shares of Augean plc (LON:AUG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.37 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 371 ($4.85). Augean shares last traded at GBX 369.65 ($4.83), with a volume of 13,637 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £388.92 million and a P/E ratio of 26.57.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.

