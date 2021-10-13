AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,194,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $126,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 706,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,872,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

