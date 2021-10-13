Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Athersys has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $300.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athersys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Athersys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Athersys by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 40,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Athersys by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Athersys by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Athersys by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

