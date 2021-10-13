Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Down 3%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 7,916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,964,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Astra Space in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Astra Space alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.