Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Associated Banc by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

