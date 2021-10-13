ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,625.38 ($73.50).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 2,377 ($31.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,485.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,403.84. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.94.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

