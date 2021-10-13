ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,500

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on ASOS in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,625.38 ($73.50).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,377 ($31.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,485.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,403.84. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 2,266 ($29.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

