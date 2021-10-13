ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,300 shares, a growth of 996.9% from the September 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ASMVF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. ASM Pacific Technology has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Get ASM Pacific Technology alerts:

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.