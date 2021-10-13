Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report $1.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $11.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.25 million to $20.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $98.39 million, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $144.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,516. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after acquiring an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

