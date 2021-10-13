ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 135.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.39. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

