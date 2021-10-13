Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.40. 3,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,478. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $384.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $158,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,414 shares of company stock worth $76,449,318 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

