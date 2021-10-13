argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($4.43) Per Share

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of argenx in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the company will earn ($4.43) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($17.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $294.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.12. argenx has a 12-month low of $244.98 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth $750,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 0.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,472,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 87.5% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,309,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

