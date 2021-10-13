Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post sales of $532.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $547.64 million. Ares Management posted sales of $428.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Ares Management stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $77.34. 373,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $81.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

