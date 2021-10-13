APYSwap Reaches Market Cap of $8.37 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 66.4% against the dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00118621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.52 or 1.00001801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.67 or 0.06206670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

