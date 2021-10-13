Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $183.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

