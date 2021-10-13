Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 66,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 155,148 shares.The stock last traded at $96.06 and had previously closed at $95.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.81. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $641,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

