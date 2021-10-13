AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.80. 42,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,676,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

