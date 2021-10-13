AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio stock opened at $124.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day moving average of $134.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 7.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.