APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 37,938 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,626 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 37,938 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.14% of FedEx worth $94,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $220.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.68. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.