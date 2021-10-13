APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 24,900 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.36% of Public Storage worth $161,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.40. 1,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,202. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.23.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.58.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

