APG Asset Management N.V. Has $133.87 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,850 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 62,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.40% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $133,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

NYSE:PXD traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $188.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,532. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

