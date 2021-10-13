APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 17,000 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AON were worth $104,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AON by 662.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,593,000 after acquiring an additional 550,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at $123,976,000.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.07. 4,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,200. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.04. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $302.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

