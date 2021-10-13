ApeSwap Finance Trading Down 20.1% This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $144.65 million and $10.40 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00003944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00076758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,303.55 or 1.00106359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.22 or 0.06162853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 65,610,087 coins and its circulating supply is 65,215,697 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.