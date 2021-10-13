AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $18.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $28.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,128,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 650,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

