Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 474.3% from the September 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOMR shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of AOMR opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

In other Angel Oak Mortgage news, Director W D. Minami purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

