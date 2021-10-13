Anchor Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.44 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.74 or 0.00004761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $333.13 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011849 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,681,925 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

