Analyzing Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hempstract and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals 6.64% 1.40% 1.15%

This table compares Hempstract and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 13.44 $7.70 million $0.05 120.20

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Volatility and Risk

Hempstract has a beta of -8.79, suggesting that its share price is 979% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hempstract and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.07%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Hempstract.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

