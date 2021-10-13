Analyzing GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and QDM International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 1.88 -$44.27 million $2.51 2.05 QDM International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QDM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and QDM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 3 4 0 2.57 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

GoHealth presently has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 197.73%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -3.42% 13.28% 8.74% QDM International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

GoHealth has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of -3.88, suggesting that its share price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.6% of QDM International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoHealth beats QDM International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

