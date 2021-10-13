Analysts Set West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Target Price at $132.20

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

NYSE:WFG traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 213,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,455. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $5,524,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth $1,822,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.