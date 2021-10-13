Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Price Target at $24.14

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBT. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Welbilt news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

