Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price at $15.33

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $8.65 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF opened at $6.27 on Friday. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

