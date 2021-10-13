Analysts Set Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 6,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,866. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

