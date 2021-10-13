Analysts Set LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Target Price at €142.94

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €142.94 ($168.17).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

FRA:LEG traded up €0.55 ($0.65) on Friday, reaching €125.30 ($147.41). 181,125 shares of the stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €123.93.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

