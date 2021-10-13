Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Price Target at $206.30

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.30.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

