Analysts Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Target Price at $17.06

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1,003.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 115,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,921. The company has a market capitalization of $912.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.