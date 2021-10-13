Analysts Set Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target at $30.57

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $12.41 on Friday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

