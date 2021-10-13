Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tokio Marine in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TKOMY opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

