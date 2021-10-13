Analysts Expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. SLR Investment posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 58.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 31,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $822.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SLR Investment by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SLR Investment by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

