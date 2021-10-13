Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYO opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

