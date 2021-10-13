Analysts Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $769.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71 and a beta of -0.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

