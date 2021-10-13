Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will announce $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,591. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 46.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 742,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,013 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.