Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Announce -$1.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.76.

Shares of GOL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,587. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1,306.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

