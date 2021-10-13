Analysts Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $437.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce sales of $437.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.44 million to $465.00 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $352.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,644. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

