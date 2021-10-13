Analysts Anticipate Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $163,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $617,000.

VSCO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.88. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

