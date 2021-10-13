Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

