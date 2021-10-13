Analysts Anticipate Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.58). Merus posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million.

MRUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

In other Merus news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 39.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $30.50 on Friday. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

