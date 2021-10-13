Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce sales of $12.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.37 million and the lowest is $370,000.00. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

