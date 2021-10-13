Analysts Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Post -$1.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.48) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.16). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.14) to ($5.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.06. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 309.94% and a negative return on equity of 276.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

APVO stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

